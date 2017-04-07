ANKARA, April 7 Turkish authorities have
arrested a Syrian air force pilot whose plane crashed on Turkish
soil last month on charges of espionage and violation of border
security, Turkish state-run media reported.
The 56-year-old pilot, identified as Mehmet Sufhan, had
bailed out as his warplane crashed on March 4. He had told
Turkish authorities that his aircraft was shot down on its way
to strike rural areas near Idlib in northern Syria.
The arrest came hours after the U.S. military strikes on
Syrian military positions.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)