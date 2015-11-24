ANKARA Nov 24 Turkey's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned representatives from the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to brief them on the downing of a Russian fighter jet, a Turkish official said.

Envoys from the U.S., Russia, China, France and Britain were called in after the warplane came down along Turkey's Syria border, sparking a furious response from Moscow. The Turkish military said the plane was repeatedly warned after violating Turkish airspace, something Russia denies.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)