ANKARA The wearing of the insignia of the Syrian Kurdish YPG by members of U.S. special forces is not suitable, given the friendship between Turkey and the United States, Turkey's deputy prime minister and government spokesman said on Monday.

Numan Kurtulmus also told a news conference that the he does not think the U.S. will continue its current approach in Syria, which he said hurts an important ally like Turkey.

Turkey has been enraged by Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG in the fight against Islamic State. Ankara says the group is a terrorist organisation with ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)