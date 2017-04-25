(Adds quotes from State Department spokesman, background)
WASHINGTON, April 25 The United States on
Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over Turkish air strikes
against Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq and said they were
not authorized by the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.
The raids in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria killed
at least 20 in a campaign against groups linked to the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade
insurgency against Turkey for Kurdish autonomy.
Turkey is part of the U.S.-led military coalition fighting
militants in Syria.
Ankara has strongly opposed Washington's support for Syrian
Kurdish YPG fighters who are part of the Syrian Democratic
Forces (SDF), which have been closing in on the Islamic State
bastion of Raqqa.
"We have expressed those concerns with the government of
Turkey directly," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told
reporters on a conference call.
"These air strikes were not approved by the coalition and
led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner forces in the
fight against" Islamic State, he said.
Toner said while the United States recognized Turkey's
concerns with the PKK, the cross-border raids harmed the
coalition's efforts to fight Islamic State.
"We recognize their concerns about the PKK but these kinds
of actions frankly harm the coalition's efforts to go after ISIS
and frankly harm our partners on the ground who are conducting
that fight," he added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by
Paul Simao)