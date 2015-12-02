WASHINGTON Dec 2 The United States is not satisfied with a lingering gap along the Turkey-Syria border and that some areas are not properly secured, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

Earnest, speaking to reporters, also reacted to Russia's allegations that Turkey is buying oil from Islamic State, saying said that if Moscow is concerned about the militant group's illicit finances, it should take it up with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)