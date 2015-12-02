Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The United States is not satisfied with a lingering gap along the Turkey-Syria border and that some areas are not properly secured, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.
Earnest, speaking to reporters, also reacted to Russia's allegations that Turkey is buying oil from Islamic State, saying said that if Moscow is concerned about the militant group's illicit finances, it should take it up with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.