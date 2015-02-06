(Clarifies in first paragraph that resolution would condemn
ransom payments, not threaten sanctions for such payments)
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 6 The United Nations
Security Council appears set to ban all trade in antiquities
from war-torn Syria, threaten sanctions on anyone buying oil
from Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants and
condemn paying kidnap ransoms to the groups.
The United States worked with its veto-wielding counterparts
on the council - Russia, China, Britain and France - to draft a
resolution that was to be circulated to the remaining members of
the 15-nation council on Friday, a U.S. official said.
Russia initially suggested the council ratchet up pressure
on Islamic State, also known by one acronym as ISIL, diplomats
said.
"We're relatively bullish, we think that it is going to
enjoy the support of the council," said a U.S. official familiar
with the discussions on the resolution, which he said aimed to
"degrade ISIL's ability to raise funds, to move funds."
The official added that it was hoped the council could vote
as soon as next week. The draft text, obtained by Reuters, seeks
to build on previous resolutions on terrorism financing.
It would ban all trade in antiquities from Syria and
reaffirms a similar ban imposed by the council on Iraqi
artifacts about a decade ago.
The draft expresses concern that Islamic State, al
Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and other groups are generating income
from the illicit antiquities trade "which is being used to
support their recruitment efforts and strengthen their
operational capability to organize and carry out terrorist
attacks."
The resolution is under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which
makes it legally binding and gives the council authority to
enforce decisions with economic sanctions or force. However, it
does not authorize using military force.
According to a U.N. report in November, Islamic State has
been plundering antiquities in Syria and Iraq and there was also
evidence that the group encourages the looting and subsequent
smuggling of antiquities, and then taxes the looters. But it
said it was very difficult to estimate how much money was
generated.
It also said Islamic State raises several million dollars a
month from illegal taxation and approximately $96,000 to
$123,000 per day from ransom payments, while estimated revenue
from crude oil ranged between $846,000 to $1.6 million a day.
However, the Pentagon has said it assessed that oil was no
longer the main source of revenue for Islamic State. Western
diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, have said this
was due to air strikes on oil installations and a plunge in oil
prices that has affected black market prices as well.
The draft resolution calls on states to consider appropriate
measures to prevent the smuggling of weapons, in particular
portable surface-to-air missiles, to Islamic State, Nusra Front
and other al Qaeda-linked groups.
The council would also push states to take steps to stop the
use of aircraft, cars and trucks to smuggle oil, precious
metals, grain, livestock, electronics, and cigarettes for
international sale or to barter for weapons.
The draft resolution requires states to report back in 90
days on measures they have taken to comply with the resolution.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Brown)