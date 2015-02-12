NEW YORK Feb 12 The United Nations Security
Council on Thursday banned all trade in antiquities from
war-torn Syria, threatened sanctions on anyone buying oil from
Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants and
urged states to stop kidnap ransom payments.
The 15-nation council unanimously adopted the
Russian-drafted resolution, which is legally binding and gives
the council authority to enforce decisions with economic
sanctions. It does not authorize using military force.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)