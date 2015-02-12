NEW YORK Feb 12 The United Nations Security Council on Thursday banned all trade in antiquities from war-torn Syria, threatened sanctions on anyone buying oil from Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants and urged states to stop kidnap ransom payments.

The 15-nation council unanimously adopted the Russian-drafted resolution, which is legally binding and gives the council authority to enforce decisions with economic sanctions. It does not authorize using military force. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)