(Changes dateline to United Nations, adds detail throughout)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Feb 12 The United Nations
Security Council on Thursday banned all trade in antiquities
from war-torn Syria, threatened sanctions on anyone buying oil
from Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants and
urged states to stop kidnap ransom payments.
The 15-nation council unanimously adopted a Russian-drafted
resolution, which is legally binding and gives the council
authority to enforce decisions with economic sanctions. It does
not authorize using military force.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
lamented that the council had not been able to show the same
unity on attempting to bring an end to the four-year civil war
in Syria, blaming the conflict for the rise of Islamic State.
"Just as we condemn the monstrosities perpetrated by
(Islamic State) we must also continue to condemn the brutality
of (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's) regime, which has long
since lost the legitimacy to lead," Power told the council.
She rejected claims that the United States needed to partner
with the Syrian government to confront violent extremists.
The U.N. Security Council has long been deadlocked on Syria
with Assad's ally Russia, backed by China, vetoing several
resolutions on the Syrian conflict.
The resolution on Thursday banned trade in Syria antiquities
and reaffirmed a ban on Iraqi artifact sales from about a decade
ago.
It expressed concern that Islamic State and others "are
generating income from engaging directly or indirectly in the
looting and smuggling of cultural heritage items ... to support
their recruitment efforts and strengthen their operational
capability to organize and carry out terrorist attacks."
According to a U.N. report in November, it was very
difficult to estimate how much money Islamic State was
generating from the looting and trade in Syrian and Iraqi
antiquities.
The resolution builds on previous efforts to target Islamic
State oil sales. It urges states to stop vehicles leaving or
entering Islamic State and Nusra Front territory that could be
smuggling oil, metals, grain, livestock, electronics, and
cigarettes for international sale or to barter for weapons.
In November the U.N. estimated Islamic State's revenue from
oil ranged between $846,000 to $1.6 million a day. However, the
Pentagon has assessed that oil was no longer the main source of
revenue for Islamic State. Western diplomats have said this was
due to air strikes on oil installations and a plunge in oil
prices that has affected black market prices as well.
The U.N. report said Islamic State was raising about $96,000
to $123,000 per day from ransom payments. The resolution calls
upon "all Member States to prevent terrorists from benefiting
directly or indirectly from ransom payments or from political
concessions and to secure the safe release of hostages."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Tom Brown)