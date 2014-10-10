GENEVA Oct 10 The U.N. envoy for Syria called on Friday on Turkey to allow volunteers to cross the Syrian border to prevent Islamic State fighters carrying out a massacre in Kobani, where 500-700 mostly elderly people were sheltering.

"Everybody should do whatever they can to stop this," Staffan di Mistura told a news conference in Geneva. "I hope we will not see people beheaded." (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Stonestreet)