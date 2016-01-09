* 70 pct of Russia's strikes hitting rebels -official
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 9 Only a third of Russia's air
strikes in Syria are targeting Islamic State and its imprecise
attacks are forcing the population to flee, fuelling Europe's
refugee crisis, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.
Of the 5,000 air strikes carried out by Russia since it
began its air offensive in Syria on Sept. 30, about 70 percent
hit rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, rather than
supporting the efforts of the U.S-led coalition, the official
told reporters in Brussels.
Rescue workers and rights groups say Russia's bombing in
Syria has killed scores of civilians at busy market places and
in residential areas. Russia denies this.
The Kremlin launched its air strikes saying it wanted to
help Assad, its main Middle East ally, defeat Islamic State and
other militant groups.
"We are not convinced of what the Russian intentions are,"
the official said on condition of anonymity.
"For a while, very few strikes were going against ISIL and
after a lot of public condemnation they turned a number of
strikes against ISIL," the official said, referring to Islamic
State, the militant group that controls territory in Syria and
Iraq.
The U.S. official said Russia used fewer precision-guided
munitions than the United States and its allies.
"The Russian strikes that are not precise cause me great
concern because I think there is an indirect correlation to the
refugee flow," the official said. "It is not just the pressure
it is putting on NATO and the EU, it is also the humanitarian
cost," the official said.
Amnesty International said last month that Moscow's actions
had violated humanitarian law. Amnesty estimates at least 200
civilians were killed by Russian air strikes between Sept. 30
and Nov. 29, which Russia denies.
Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly denied targeting
civilians, saying it takes great care to avoid bombing
residential areas.
Syria's civil war which began in 2011 has driven 4.4 million
Syrians into neighbouring states from where many are trying to
reach Europe.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)