* Offensive to isolate IS's Raqqa enclave from Aleppo
strongholds
* IS loses near Euphrates dam but gains ground in Deir Zor
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT, Dec 24 A U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian
Kurds and Arab rebel groups advanced towards a dam in northern
Syria held by Islamic State fighters on Thursday, in an assault
aimed at capturing the militants' stronghold of Raqqa, rebels
and a monitor said.
They said the push by fighters of the Democratic Forces of
Syria, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia and an
Arab tribal alliance, had brought them within 20 km of the
Tishreen Dam, one of three major dams on the Euphrates River.
Further south of the dam that still supplies power to large
areas in northern Syria is the even larger Baath Dam. Its power
plant, under militant control, feeds much of the territory under
Islamic State and is 22 km (15 miles) upstream from Raqqa.
Colonel Talal Selo, the spokesman of the alliance that has
received support under a new U.S. strategy aimed at fighting
Islamic State in Syria, told Reuters troops advancing from the
northeastern Kurdish corner of Syria were able since Tuesday to
seize several villages.
They include Sahareej, Obeidat and al Manseeh.
Across the border in Iraq, US-led coalition warplanes
pounded positions held by Islamic State in the western city of
Ramadi, according to the Iraqi military. Iraqi forces were
preparing for a last push they hope will drive the militants
from the city that was lost in May in a major blow to Baghdad.
SYRIA STRATEGY SHIFT
Washington's strategy in Syria has shifted this year from
trying to train thousands of fighters outside the country to
supplying groups headed by U.S.-vetted commanders.
U.S. officials said delivery of weapons since the alliance
was set up would help the fighters push further south into
Islamic State-held territory.
The U.S. military estimates the Democratic Forces of Syria
has captured around 1,000 square kilometers of terrain in the
past six weeks or so, bolstered by coalition air strikes.
Selo said the new focus on the area near the dam and south
along the banks of river would help it isolate the militants'
strongholds in northern Aleppo from their territories east of
the Euphrates river, where Raqqa city, effectively their
capital, is located.
"This will isolate Daesh and allow us to push further
towards Raqqa, our ultimate goal to defeat these terrorists," he
said, using a widely used derogatory Arabic term for the
militants.
Since the U.S backed alliance was formed last October, its
fighters have opened several major offensives against Islamic
State, including one near the militant-held town of Haul near
the border with Iraq.
Selo said their fighters were also fortifying positions near
the militant run al-Shadadi town, a major logistics hub for the
group, located on a strategic network of highways and whose
capture would isolate Raqqa.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
on Thursday jet fighters believed to belong to the U.S.-led
coalition had raided militant hideouts in the Shadadi area.
Separately, Islamic State militants took over a government
controlled district in the eastern city of Deir Zor further
south-east after several suicide car bombings in an advance that
threatened to bring much of the city under their control.
The provincial capital on the banks of the Euphrates, 430 km
(270 miles) northeast of Damascus, is focus of a vast, arid
oil-producing region bordering Iraq.
Half of it fell to rebels in 2012 but Syrian forces have
held out in several districts in the west of the Sunni Muslim
city and in the airport to the east.