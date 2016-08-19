(Adds details, comments)
By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Aug 19 A U.S.-led coalition sent
aircraft into northeastern Syria on Thursday in a "very unusual"
move to protect American special operation ground forces from
attacks by Syrian government jets, a Pentagon official said on
Friday.
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters the
coalition aircraft reached the area around the city of Hasaka as
the two Syrian SU-24s were leaving, and the U.S. special
operation forces were in the area where the strikes were taking
place. He said the Syrian planes did not respond to efforts by
ground forces to contact them.
Davis said he was not aware of any other instances where
coalition aircraft had been scrambled to respond to Syrian
government bombing.
"This is very unusual, we have not seen the regime take this
kind of action against YPG before," Davis said, using an acronym
for the Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Additional combat air patrols have been sent to the area in
order to protect the ground forces.
On Friday, the Syrian government carried out a second day of
airstrikes and artillery bombardment, causing thousands of
civilians to evacuate from Kurdish areas of the city. Dozens of
civilians have been killed over the last 48 hours.
The Russians were contacted through a channel used for air
safety and they made clear the bombing was not being carried out
by their jets, Davis said.
The Russians were asked to tell the Syrian government that
U.S. aircraft would defend its troops on the ground if they were
threatened, Davis said.
"The Syrian regime would be well advised not to interfere
with coalition forces or our partners," he said, adding that the
United States had the right to defend its troops.
Faysal Itani, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think
tank, said it was easy for the Syrian government to avoid
bombing large bases, but far more risky to strike areas close to
YPG forces being trained by U.S. forces.
"If the regime continues bombing in close proximity to U.S.
forces, then simply I think the United States will shoot down
the regime aircraft," Itani said.
