WASHINGTON Nov 5 The United States continued
its assault on Islamic State militants this week, conducting 14
airstrikes in recent days in Syria and Iraq, U.S. Central
Command said in a statement on Wednesday.
From Monday through Wednesday, U.S. military forces launched
three strikes near the Syrian border town of Kobani and one
strike to the north in Sinjar. The strikes hit a small unit of
militant fighters as well as two fighting positions, Central
Command said.
In Iraq, the U.S. military along with coalition forces
conducted 10 strikes near Mosul, Bayji, Falluja, Ramadi and
Sinjar, according to the statement. The strikes destroyed
Islamic State buildings near Mosul, including one with a
generator used in oil production and another where explosive
devices were manufactured, Central Command said.
The other U.S-led strikes in Iraq hit four small units of
militant fighters as well as various vehicles, an Islamic
State-occupied bunker, an anti-aircraft artillery piece, and a
Islamic State checkpoint, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)