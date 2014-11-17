(Adds details on strikes, damage)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. military forces
conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic militants in Syria and
20 in Iraq since Friday, Central Command said on Monday.
Nine of the Syria strikes were near the Turkish border city
of Kobani and destroyed seven Islamic State positions and four
staging areas and struck one unit, the command said in a
statement. Two near Dayr Az Zawr hit an Islamic State crude oil
collection facility and destroyed a tank, it said
The U.S.-led strikes in Iraq were concentrated in the west
and north of that country, with five near Baiji, four near
Rutba and three near Kirkuk and three around Mosul and the Mosul
Dam, Centcom said.
The strikes in Iraq destroyed nine trucks, two excavators,
two bulldozers and two front-loaders used by the militants and
hit their tactical units and fighting positions, it said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)