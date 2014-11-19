(Adds details on strikes from statement)
WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S.-led forces conducted six
air strikes against Islamic State militants and one against the
al Qaeda-affiliated Khorasan Group in Syria since Monday and 24
air strikes in Iraq during the same period, the U.S. military
said.
In Syria, the military said on Wednesday that five strikes
by U.S. and partner forces hit near Kobani, the contested border
city near Turkey that Islamic State militants are fighting to
control. Those damaged three buildings and hit two tactical and
one large Islamic State unit, U.S. Central Command said.
A crude oil collection point operated by Islamic State
militants was damaged in a separate strike southeast of Hasaka,
it added.
In northwest Syria near Haram, a strike "destroyed a storage
facility associated with a network of veteran al Qaeda
operatives, sometimes called the 'Khorasan Group,' whose members
are plotting external attacks against the United States and its
allies," the statement said.
In Iraq, the strikes against Islamic State were concentrated
on the oil-producing north and included 13 near Kirkuk and seven
near Mosul. Centcom said the strikes destroyed several fighting
positions, staging areas, two buildings and four vehicles and
damaged an IED factory.
Three separate air strikes hit near Baiji and one near
Falluja in Iraq, Centcom said.
Partner nations participated in strikes in both Syria and
Iraq, it said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott and Susan
Heavey)