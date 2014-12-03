WASHINGTON Dec 3 The United States military
launched 14 more strikes against Islamic State militants in
Syria and led 11 strikes in Iraq since Monday, according to U.S.
Central command.
The strikes in Syria, centered near the border town of
Kobani, hit a large group of militant fighters as well as
various fighting positions, Central Command said in a statement
on Wednesday.
In Iraq, the U.S-led strikes in six cities - Mosul, Ramadi,
Tal Afar, Sinjar, Qaim and Falluja - destroyed bunkers,
buildings, vehicles and two weapon facilities for the militant
group. They also struck several Islamic State fighting units,
according to the statement.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)