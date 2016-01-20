WASHINGTON Jan 20 The United States and its
allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on
Tuesday, focused in Ramadi where a half dozen strikes hit
multiple targets, the coalition leading the operations said in a
statement released on Wednesday.
The six strikes in Ramadi hit two of the militant group's
petroleum oil and lubricant trucks as well as an Islamic State
building, two improvised explosive devices, three fighting
positions and destroyed a mortar system, according to the
statement.
Other strikes near five other cities - Habbaniya, Haditha,
Kiskik, Mosul and Sinjar - also hit several tactical units and
destroyed a building, 19 fighting positions, vehicles and other
targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom)