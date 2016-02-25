WASHINGTON Feb 25 The United States and its allies conducted 22 strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Thursday.

In Syria, there were seven strikes using attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Near al-Hawl, five of the strikes hit two Islamic State tactical units and destroyed seven Islamic State buildings and a fighting position, it said, while near Albu Kamal, two strikes hit a gas and oil separation plant and a refinery.

In Iraq, 15 strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government, the statement said.

Nine strikes near Mosul hit two tactical units, an improvised weapons factory, an IED factory, a mortar factory and a car bomb facility. Seven fighting positions were also destroyed.

Other strikes in Iraqi were conducted near al-Qaim, Falluja, Hit, Kisik and other cities, the task force said. (Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bernadette Baum)