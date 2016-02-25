Asia naphtha demand fades as petrochemical firms snap up LPG as feedstock
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The United States and its allies conducted 22 strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Thursday.
In Syria, there were seven strikes using attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft, the Combined Joint Task Force said.
Near al-Hawl, five of the strikes hit two Islamic State tactical units and destroyed seven Islamic State buildings and a fighting position, it said, while near Albu Kamal, two strikes hit a gas and oil separation plant and a refinery.
In Iraq, 15 strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government, the statement said.
Nine strikes near Mosul hit two tactical units, an improvised weapons factory, an IED factory, a mortar factory and a car bomb facility. Seven fighting positions were also destroyed.
Other strikes in Iraqi were conducted near al-Qaim, Falluja, Hit, Kisik and other cities, the task force said. (Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bernadette Baum)
