UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, April 11 The United States and its allies conducted 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said.
In a statement released on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said five strikes in Syria, four of them near Mar'a, hit tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, vehicles and a house-borne explosive device.
In Iraq, 13 strikes near six cities denied access to terrain and destroyed assembly areas, supply caches and a rocket rail, among other targets, the statement said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.