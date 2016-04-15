UPDATE 9-Oil eases off 1-month peak as traders eye Cushing build, U.S. supply
* Saudi reportedly lobbies partners to extend cuts into 2nd half
WASHINGTON, April 15 The United States and its allies conducted 36 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.
In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes in Syria, five of them near Mar'a, hit five tactical units and destroyed four vehicles, two fighting positions and a bulldozer.
In Iraq, 30 strikes near six cities, 21 of them near Mosul, hit several tactical units, 18 modular oil refineries, two crude oil stills and destroyed 51 boats among other targets, the statement said.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
* Saudi reportedly lobbies partners to extend cuts into 2nd half
TORONTO, April 12 Below are some key quotes from an appearance on Wednesday by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Ottawa following the central bank's decision to hold benchmark interest rates unchanged: