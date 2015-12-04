By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Top U.S. arms makers are
straining to meet surging demand for precision missiles and
other weapons being used in the U.S.-led fight against Islamic
State and other conflicts in the Middle East, according to
senior U.S. officials and industry executives.
Global demand for U.S.-made missiles and so-called smart
bombs has grown steadily since their use in the first Gulf War.
But the United States and a host of allies are now rushing to
ensure a stable supply of such weapons for what is expected to
be a long fight against Islamic State, whose rise has fueled
conflict in Syria and across a swathe of the Middle East.
U.S. officials say arms makers have added shifts and hired
workers, but they are bumping up against capacity constraints
and may need to expand plants or even open new ones to keep
weapons flowing. That could create further log-jams at a time
when U.S. allies are voicing growing concern that Washington's
processing of arms sales orders is too slow.
Islamic State's deadly attacks in Paris last month have
added urgency to the U.S.-led bombing campaign against the group
in Iraq and Syria. The campaign had resulted in 8,605 strikes at
an estimated cost of around $5.2 billion as of Dec. 2.
Meanwhile, a Saudi-led coalition including Bahrain and the
United Arab Emirates and backed by Washington is carrying out a
nine-month-old military campaign against Iran-backed rebels in
Yemen. Gulf states are also supplying U.S.-made arms to rebels
fighting Syria's government in that country's four-year-old war.
"It's a huge growth area for us," said one executive with a
U.S. weapons maker, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
"Everyone in the region is talking about building up
supplies for five to ten years. This is going to be a long
fight" against Islamic State.
The impact is palpable in Troy, Alabama, where Lockheed
Martin Corp builds its 100-pound Hellfire air-to-ground
missiles at a 3,863-acre highly secured facility surrounded by
woods and horse pastures. Realtors are adding staff in
anticipation of new hiring at the plant, and the large grocery
chain Publix is opening a store soon.
"What's good for Lockheed is good for Troy," said Kathleen
Sauer, president of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, adding
that the expansion was helping a local economy where
unemployment rates are already among the lowest in the state.
"Look at our downtown," she said. "Almost all the stores are
open and we have more coming in."
Lockheed has added a third shift at its plant, which
employed 325 workers as of February, and is now at "maximum
capacity," said one executive familiar with the issue. The
company announced in February that it will add 240 workers by
2020 and expand the facility, which also produces a 2,000-pound
air-to-surface stealthy missile.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, told Reuters
this week there has been particularly strong demand for the
Hellfire missiles. At $60,000 to $100,000 apiece they are
inexpensive compared to many missiles and can be launched from
everything from aircraft and helicopters and ships to destroy
armored vehicles or punch into buildings.
Kendall and other senior U.S. officials told Reuters they
are working with Lockheed, Raytheon Co and Boeing Co.
to ramp up production of precision munitions and
potentially add new capacity.
"We are watching that closely. We are looking at the need to
increase capacity," Kendall said.
SALES SURGING
Defense shares have performed strongly in recent months on
expectations of better results, and many soared after the
attacks in Paris.
Total U.S. foreign military sales approvals surged 36
percent to $46.6 billion in the year through September 2015 from
around $34 billion a year earlier. Approved sales
of missiles, smart bombs and other munitions to U.S. allies
jumped to an estimated $6 billion in fiscal 2015 from $3.5
billion a year earlier.
This year alone, the U.S. government has approved the sale
of Hellfires to South Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon,
France, Italy and Britain. In June, the U.S. Army said it had
asked Lockheed to boost production of the Hellfire from 500 per
month to 650 by November.
"There are essentially waiting lists for Hellfire. They
can't make them fast enough," said one State Department
official, who asked not to be identified.
Lockheed declined to provide any details about how it is
meeting increased demand for Hellfires and other munitions.
In addition to approved foreign military sales, many
munitions sales are overseen by the U.S. Commerce Department and
negotiated directly between countries and companies. U.S.
weapons makers do not routinely report such sales, and do not
break down revenues by specific weapons.
Also in high demand, Kendall said, are Boeing's Joint Direct
Attack Munition (JDAM) kits, which turn unguided munitions into
smart bombs and have been used consistently to strike Islamic
State targets in Iraq and Syria.
Last month, the State Department approved a $1.29 billion
deal with Saudi Arabia for more than 22,000 JDAMS and other
types of precision-guided bombs.
Boeing said it boosted the daily production rate of JDAMs at
its facility outside St. Louis by 80 percent in July to meet
demand from the U.S. military and more than 25 other countries.
Raytheon, one of the largest U.S. munitions makers,
declined comment on its missile production work. The company has
a large missile production facility in Tucson, Arizona, which
could potentially boost production, Kendall said.
REACHING CAPACITY
Kendall said U.S. manufacturers had been "very responsive,"
but some facilities were already reaching maximum capacity and
it would take years for firms to make necessary expansions.
He said the U.S. government could potentially chip in to
defray the cost of new facilities and tooling, but that would be
addressed on a case-by-case basis.
It takes time for foreign and U.S. orders to be processed by
the U.S. bureaucracy and translate into contracts for companies,
but that is now occurring, stretching many facilities to
capacity limits, according to industry executives, who were not
authorized to speak publicly.
Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, director of the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, said industry was keeping up with
demand thus far but that pressures were mounting.
"We are reacting to get it done," Rixey told Reuters. "We're
working on purchasing capacity and shifts."
Defense shares have been buoyed by a two-year congressional
budget agreement that ensures stable funding for fiscal 2016 and
2017, share buybacks and growing confidence that a revenue
trough is nearly over.
Raytheon told analysts in October that its missile sales -
which account for about 28 percent of overall revenues - jumped
11 percent in the third quarter and looked set for further
growth in the fourth quarter.
Lockheed and Boeing do not provide details about their
missile sales, but they account for a relatively small - albeit
growing - portion of their defense businesses, according to
analysts.
The long-term increase in demand is also expected to boost
revenues for key suppliers such as Orbital ATK and
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, which make the
propulsion systems for many of the missiles.
U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh said the
U.S. military had increased its orders in recent years to
replenish and expand its stockpiles, but more work was needed.
He said Washington was encouraging its allies to do the same.
"We all have to be better at pre-planning for munitions,
because they're expensive and we don't have an industrial base
that can spin up over night and produce them," he said last week
after a speech hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank.
For U.S. towns and cities that are reliant on the arms
industry for growth, the growth is welcome economic news despite
the rise in global conflicts.
"It's a dangerous world," said Kevin Flowers, who works at
Alabama Real Estate Connection in Troy, which he said was adding
staff in anticipation of further expansion by Lockheed.
"We have to be ready. Better safe than sorry."
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Rich
McKay in Troy, Alabama; editing by Stuart Grudgings)