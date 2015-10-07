ROME Oct 7 The United States will not cooperate militarily with Russia in Syria because its strategy is "tragically flawed" but it is prepared to carry out basic, technical discussions on pilot safety, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

"We are not prepared to cooperate in a strategy which as we explained is flawed, tragically flawed on Russia's part," Carter said during a trip to Rome, renewing U.S. accusations that Russia's strikes were not focused on Islamic State militants. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Louise Ireland)