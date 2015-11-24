(Adds French/U.S. strike in Iraq, French official)
By Roberta Rampton and John Irish
WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
and French President Francois Hollande pressed Russia on Tuesday
to focus its attacks in Syria on Islamic State militants after
Turkey heightened tensions in the region by downing a Russian
plane.
Obama and Hollande also urged Russia and Turkey not to let
the situation escalate after Turkey, a NATO ally, said it shot
down a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border after it
repeatedly violated Turkish air space.
Obama said the United States did not have enough information
yet to form conclusions about the incident, but added similar
confrontations could be avoided if Russia stopped attacking
"moderate" Syrian rebels who are battling forces loyal to the
government of President Bashar al-Assad.
"This points to an ongoing problem with the Russian
operations in the sense that they are operating very close to a
Turkish border and they are going after moderate opposition that
are supported by not only Turkey but a wide range of countries,"
Obama said.
If Russia directs its energies toward Islamic State forces,
"some of those conflicts or potentials for mistakes or
escalation are less likely to occur," Obama said.
Russia is supporting Assad's government. Western nations
insist Assad needs to step down for peace to take hold in Syria.
U.S. officials said the Russian aircraft's entry into
Turkish air space lasted seconds. Russia condemned the Turkish
action, vowing severe consequences.
"We must prevent an escalation. That would be extremely
damaging," Hollande said.
Obama said: "Turkey, like every country, has a right to
defend its territory and its air space," adding he expected to
speak to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in coming days.
Obama and Hollande spoke at a White House news conference as
the French president visited Washington to coordinate a
stepped-up military campaign against Islamic state following the
Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.
As the two men were talking, French and U.S. jets destroyed
an Islamic State command center near Mosul in Iraq, a French
official said.
Hollande will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday in Moscow as part of a series of talks to increase
international pressure on Islamic State after the Paris attacks.
"I will ask President Putin, as I've done before ... that
the strikes must be against Daesh (Islamic State), against
terrorism," Hollande said.
France has stipulated that for closer coordination with
Russia to occur, Moscow must stop Assad from bombing civilians,
focus its strikes solely on Islamic State and similar groups and
commit seriously to finding a political solution without Assad.
A second senior French official said Paris was under no
illusion that getting Putin to coordinate more closely would be
easy.
"We feel more like working with him than the United States
does, but we reached the conclusion that we had to," the
official said. "We have to try and get him on side."
Hollande said France was already coordinating with Russian
ships in the eastern Mediterranean since the French Charles De
Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the region on the weekend.
