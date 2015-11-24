WASHINGTON Nov 24 French President Francois
Hollande said on Tuesday France will not put troops on the
ground in Syria to fight Islamic State, even as he called for
stepped-up strikes and coordination against the group.
"France will not intervene militarily on the ground,"
Hollande said at a White House news conference with U.S.
President Barack Obama.
Hollande would not provide a date for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's transition from power but said it must be "as
soon as possible."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton;
Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)