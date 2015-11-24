WASHINGTON Nov 24 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday France will not put troops on the ground in Syria to fight Islamic State, even as he called for stepped-up strikes and coordination against the group.

"France will not intervene militarily on the ground," Hollande said at a White House news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama.

Hollande would not provide a date for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's transition from power but said it must be "as soon as possible." (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)