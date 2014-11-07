UPDATE 2-Newcomer Borr scoops up Transocean rigs for $1.4 bln as dealmaking heats up
* Deal comes a week after Fredriksen snaps up West Mira rig (Adds detail, share, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 7 President Barack Obama on Friday authorized the U.S. military to deploy up to 1,500 additional troops to help train and advise Iraqi and Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said.
The White House will ask Congress for $5.6 billion for the operations in Iraq and Syria, which includes $1.6 billion for the new "Iraq Train and Equip Fund," the White House Office of Management and Budget said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jim Loney)
* Deal comes a week after Fredriksen snaps up West Mira rig (Adds detail, share, background)
* Sonatrach seeks more flexibility with deals (Adds more details)
SAO PAULO, March 20 The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry confirmed on Monday that China had temporarily banned beef imports following a police investigation that revealed health inspectors were bribed to overlook unsanitary conditions at several plants.