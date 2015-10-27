WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. military troops are
intensifying pressure on Islamic State militants in Syria and
Iraq, supporting local forces with an expanded air campaign and
occasional direct action on the ground, Defense Secretary Ash
Carter told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Carter told the Senate Armed Services Committee the campaign
against the militants was evolving as the U.S. military seeks to
reinforce what is working on the ground. He said U.S. forces
aimed to intensify pressure on the Islamic State stronghold of
Raqqa in Syria and the Iraqi city of Ramadi.
Carter said he expected the coalition air campaign to
intensify, with more aircraft and a higher tempo of operations.
He said the United States also wouldn't hesitate to support
local forces with "strikes from the air or direct action on the
ground."
