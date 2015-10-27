(Adds details from State Department; McCain criticism, quotes)
By David Alexander and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. military will
intensify air strikes and may carry out more direct ground
attacks as it steps up efforts against Islamic State militants
following a failed bid to train Syrian rebels, Defense Secretary
Ash Carter told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Senate Armed Services Committee just days
after a U.S. soldier was killed participating in a Kurdish-led
mission to rescue Islamic State hostages, Carter indicated that
similar missions were likely in the future as U.S. forces adapt
to the fight in Syria and Iraq.
"We won't hold back from supporting capable partners in
opportunistic attacks against ISIL or conducting such missions
directly, whether by strikes from the air or direct action on
the ground," said Carter, using an acronym for the militant
group.
The Pentagon chief, who faced withering criticism over the
administration's handling of the Islamic State crisis, said
while the Iraq mission was to train, advise and assist Iraqi
forces, "where we have actionable intelligence and a capable
partner force, we want to support our partners and we will."
As Carter briefed the Armed Services Committee on the U.S.
strategy against the militants, Secretary of State John Kerry
spoke with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
behind closed doors on the same issue, just days before heading
to Vienna for multilateral talks on Syria.
An official in the region told Reuters that Iran had been
invited to the Vienna talks by the United States and Russia, and
Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would attend,
while the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif was still under discussion.
"Friday obviously will be an important day," said Senator
Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the foreign relations
panel. The Obama administration "are putting a lot of stock in
Friday's meetings," he said.
Carter told the Senate Armed Services Committee that going
forward the U.S.-led coalition would support local forces as
they put pressure on Islamic State in the group's Syrian
stronghold of Raqqa and in the captured Iraqi city of Ramadi.
He said the United States was now supporting Syrian Arab
forces already inside the country fighting Islamic State rather
than trying to train completely new moderate Syrian fighters
outside the country, an effort that cost millions of dollars and
produced few trained troops.
Marine Corp General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff, told the panel he would consider recommending
putting more U.S. advisers with Iraqi troops to support the
Islamic State fight if it improved chances of defeating the
militants.
"If it had operational or strategic impact and we could
reinforce success, that would be the basic framework within
which I'd make a recommendation for additional forces to be
co-located with Iraqi units," Dunford said.
Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, sharply criticized the administration's handling of
the war, saying it had "all too often made the problem worse" by
trying to deal with symptoms rather than the sectarian divisions
at the center of the problem.
"There's a clear military dimension to this problem," McCain
said. "Unless the military balance of power changes on the
ground, diplomacy, as has been amply proven, will achieve
nothing."
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart, Patricia Zengerle and
Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Gregorio and Christian Plumb)