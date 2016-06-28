UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall after sharp rise in U.S. stockpiles
* U.S. crude stocks rose by larger-than-expected 6.5 mln barrels
WASHINGTON, June 28 Brett McGurk, U.S. President Barack Obama's special envoy in the fight against Islamic State, said on Tuesday he has seen no "significant" change in Iran's behavior in Syria under the international nuclear deal announced last July.
"I have not seen a significant change in Iranian behavior ... They are primarily working to prop up the Assad regime," McGurk told a U.S. Senate hearing. He said Iran is also supporting some Shi'ite militia groups that are operating in Iraq. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* U.S. crude stocks rose by larger-than-expected 6.5 mln barrels
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
LONDON, Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.