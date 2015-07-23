* Carter makes surprise visit to Baghdad
* Govt prepares push to retake Ramadi
* Defense chief meets Abadi, Sunni leaders

By Phil Stewart
BAGHDAD, July 23 Iraq has for the first time
deployed soldiers trained by the U.S.-led coalition in their
campaign to retake the city of Ramadi from Islamic State
militants, the U.S. military said on Thursday.
The disclosure came during an unannounced visit by U.S.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter to Baghdad, where he met Iraqi
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and underscored the need for
capable Iraqi ground forces to battle back Islamic State.
"We're making some progress. We need to make more," Carter
told U.S. troops gathered at Baghdad airport.
Islamic State seized Anbar's capital Ramadi two months ago,
extending its control over the Euphrates valley west of Baghdad
and dealing a major setback to Abadi and the U.S.-backed army he
entrusted with its defence.
The fall of Ramadi was the Iraqi army's worst defeat since
Islamic State militants swept through north Iraq last summer and
raised questions about the ability of the Shi'ite-led government
in Baghdad to overcome the sectarian divide that has helped fuel
the Islamic State's expansion in the Sunni heartland of Anbar.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren told reporters
travelling with Carter that the roughly 3,000 coalition-trained
soldiers joined the Ramadi operation in recent days.
Some 500 Sunni tribesmen were also participating, Warren
said. He declined to say how many Iraqi forces in total were
involved in the Ramadi campaign, citing operational security.
U.S. President Barack Obama responded to the fall of Ramadi
last month by ordering 450 more U.S. troops to set up at
Taqaddum base, which is closer to the fighting in Anbar province
and only about 15 miles (25 km) from Ramadi.
One of the goals of the new U.S. deployment to Taqaddum was
to encourage Sunni tribes to join the battle against Islamic
State, complementing efforts at the Ain al-Asad air base, also
in Anbar.
Carter sought to underscore that objective in Baghdad,
holding talks with Sunni leaders including the governor of Anbar
province.
ENCIRCLING RAMADI
The Iraqi forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes,
were in the process of encircling Ramadi to choke off Islamic
State supplies and trap their fighters ahead of a push to seize
the city, Warren said.
Citing Iraqi battlefield reporting, Warren said Iraqi forces
had advanced to the area around the University of Anbar in
Ramadi, saying they were moving "methodically, deliberately
and slowly".
The United States estimates there are about 1,000 to 2,000
Islamic State fighters in Ramadi, Warren said.
Shi'ite militia commanders, who have led much of the
fightback in Iraq against Islamic State over the last 12 months,
have said their initial focus is not on Ramadi but the nearby
city of Falluja, under insurgent control for more than a year
and a half.
Warren said the government in Baghdad had indicated the
militia would not be involved in Ramadi.
"The government of Iraq has indicated that they have no
intention of using the Shi'ite militia forces as part of the
liberation of Ramadi," Warren said.
Abadi, at the end of a 45-minute meeting with Carter, sought
to underscore the role of his forces battling Islamic State.
"It is Iraq forces that are fighting on the ground and
that are liberating remaining territory," he said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by William Maclean and Tom
Heneghan)