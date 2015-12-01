(Adds PM statement)
BAGHDAD Dec 1 Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim
armed groups on Tuesday pledged to fight any U.S. forces
deployed in the country after the United States said it was
sending an elite special unit to help combat Islamic State.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter offered few details on the new
"expeditionary" group, but said it would be larger than the
roughly 50 U.S. special operations troops being sent to Syria to
fight the ultra-hardline Sunni militants there.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the new force will be based in Iraq.
"We will chase and fight any American force deployed in
Iraq," said Jafaar Hussaini, a spokesman for one of the Shi'ite
armed groups, Kata'ib Hezbollah. "Any such American force will
become a primary target for our group. We fought them before and
we are ready to resume fighting."
Spokesmen for the Iranian-backed Badr Organisation and Asaib
Ahl al-Haq made similar statements to Reuters, expressing their
distrust of American forces since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion
that toppled Saddam Hussein and the subsequent occupation.
The militias, grouped with volunteer fighters under a
government-run umbrella, are seen as a bulwark in Iraq's battle
against Islamic State, the biggest security threat to the
oil-exporting country since Saddam's fall.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who came to power more than
a year ago with the backing of the United States and Iran, said
on Tuesday that Iraq had no need for foreign ground troops and
praised the role of his country's special forces and
counter-terrorism apparatus in battling Islamic State.
"The Iraqi government stresses that any military operation
or the deployment of any foreign forces - special or not - in
any place in Iraq cannot happen without its approval and
coordination and full respect of Iraqi sovereignty," Abadi said
in a statement.
Russia's larger military role in neighbouring Syria, and its
participation in a security coordination cell in Baghdad that
includes Iran and Syria, may be deepening U.S. fears that it is
losing more strategic ground to rivals in one of the world's
most critical regions.
On Sunday, two senior U.S. Republican senators called for
Washington to nearly triple military force levels in Iraq to
10,000.
About 3,500 U.S. troops are currently advising and assisting
Iraqi forces. In October, a U.S. special operations force member
was killed during an operation with Kurdish peshmerga fighters
to rescue hostages held by Islamic State in the northern town of
Hawija.
