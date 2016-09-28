In limbo abroad, Yemeni democracy activist decries U.S. ban
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
WASHINGTON The United States is prepared to provide more military personnel to help Iraqis in their campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"In consultation with the government of Iraq, the U.S. is prepared to provide additional U.S. military personnel to train and advise the Iraqis as the planning for the Mosul campaign intensifies," the official said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu)
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
PARIS French businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, according to a source with knowledge of the case.
BEIRUT A rebel group fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner in northwest Syria has withdrawn from a shaky nationwide ceasefire, blaming the government and its allies for violations.