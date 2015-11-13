UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. military has carried out an air strike in Syria targeting Mohammed Emwazi, the Islamic State militant known as "Jihadi John" who participated in gruesome videos showing the killings of Western hostages, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
The United States was still assessing the effectiveness of the strike, which took place around the city of Raqqa, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.