WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry suggested on Wednesday that preventing the fall of the
Syrian town of Kobani to Islamic State fighters was not a
strategic U.S. objective and said the idea of a buffer zone
should be thoroughly studied.
"As horrific as it is to watch in real time what is
happening in Kobani ... you have to step back and understand the
strategic objective," Kerry told reporters at a news conference
with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.
"Notwithstanding the crisis in Kobani, the original targets
of our efforts have been the command and control centers, the
infrastructure," he said. "We are trying to deprive the (Islamic
State) of the overall ability to wage this, not just in Kobani
but throughout Syria and into Iraq."
