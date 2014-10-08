(Adds quotes, details, background, paragraphs 4-8)
WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry suggested on Wednesday that preventing the fall of the
Syrian town of Kobani to Islamic State fighters was not a
strategic U.S. objective and said the idea of a buffer zone
should be thoroughly studied.
"As horrific as it is to watch in real time what is
happening in Kobani ... you have to step back and understand the
strategic objective," Kerry told reporters at a news conference
with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.
"Notwithstanding the crisis in Kobani, the original targets
of our efforts have been the command and control centers, the
infrastructure," he said. "We are trying to deprive the (Islamic
State) of the overall ability to wage this, not just in Kobani
but throughout Syria and into Iraq."
Kerry also said that he expected Turkey, which has demanded
a no-fly zone, a buffer zone in Syria and greater effort against
the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to decide "over
the next hours, days" what role it may play against the Islamic
State group, which the U.S. government refers to as ISIL.
France said on Wednesday it supported the idea of setting up
a buffer zone between Turkey and Syria to create a safe haven
for displaced people, President Francois Hollande's office said
after he spoke to his Turkish counterpart.
Britain's Hammond reacted cautiously to the idea, as did
Kerry, noting that it has been proposed for some time and saying
it deserved close study.
"The idea of a buffer zone is one that has been floated. We
have to explore with our other allies and partners what is meant
by a buffer zone and how such a concept would work, but I
certainly wouldn't want to rule it out at this stage," Hammond
told reporters.
"The buffer zone is an idea that has been out there. It is
worth examining, it's worth looking at very, very closely,"
Kerry said, largely echoing the unenthusiastic stance that the
United States has taken toward the proposal.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham and Susan Heavey)