Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
WASHINGTON Nov 6 White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday that U.S. policy towards Iran has not changed.
Earnest was responding to questions about a letter reportedly sent from U.S. President Barack Obama to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Obama sent a letter to the Iranian leader last month describing their shared interested in the fight against the Islamic State.
Earnest said he could not comment on private correspondence between Obama and a world leader. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.