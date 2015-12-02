WASHINGTON Dec 2 Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi supports the U.S. effort to send 'about 200' special operations forces to Iraq, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked about Abadi's comments about Tuesday's announcement of additional U.S. troops headed to Iraq, Earnest said the remarks were directed at ground combat troops, not special operations forces. Earnest added that the prime minister raised concerns about statements by Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham to send 10,000 U.S. troops to Iraq. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)