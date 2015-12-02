WASHINGTON Dec 2 Iraqi Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi supports the U.S. effort to send 'about 200' special
operations forces to Iraq, White House spokesman Josh Earnest
told reporters on Wednesday.
Asked about Abadi's comments about Tuesday's announcement of
additional U.S. troops headed to Iraq, Earnest said the remarks
were directed at ground combat troops, not special operations
forces. Earnest added that the prime minister raised concerns
about statements by Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey
Graham to send 10,000 U.S. troops to Iraq.
