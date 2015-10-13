UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BOSTON Oct 13 The United States expects an agreement with Russia's military soon on air safety protocols in the skies above Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday, as the former Cold War foes seek to avoid a clash during their bombing campaigns.
"Our talks there are very professional, they're very constructive, and I expect them to lead in very short order to an agreement," Carter told a news briefing in Boston.
Carter said the next round of talks between the U.S. and Russian militaries will take place on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Boston, Phil Stewart in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders