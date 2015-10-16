MOSCOW Oct 16 The Russian defence ministry said
on Friday it had agreed all the necessary technical questions
needed to seal an agreement with the United States on flight
safety over Syria and that a final memorandum would be signed in
the near future.
"All technical matters have already been agreed upon, with
Russian and U.S. lawyers now cross checking the text of the
document," said Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, according to
the Interfax news agency.
"We hope this document will be signed in the very near
future," he said, saying Moscow still wanted broader
cooperation with the United States and other countries when it
came to Syria.
Russia's entry into Syria's civil war has stoked concerns
about an accident between U.S. and Russia jets. The Pentagon has
cited cases in which Russia aircraft came within miles of drones
and piloted U.S. fighter jets.
A U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity earlier this week, said the U.S. and Russian
militaries were finalising a memorandum of understanding that
set out basic air safety procedures in the skies above Syria.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)