WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A Russian official in
Baghdad told U.S. Embassy personnel that Russian military
aircraft would begin flying missions on Wednesday over Syria
against Islamic State forces, U.S. State Department spokesman
John Kirby said.
In a statement, Kirby added that the Russian official, who
he did not name, requested that U.S. aircraft avoid Syrian air
space during the Russian air missions.
"The U.S.-led coalition will continue to fly missions over
Iraq and Syria as planned and in support of our international
mission to degrade and destroy ISIL," Kirby added, using an
acronym for Islamic State.
