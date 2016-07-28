WASHINGTON, July 28 Fourteen civilians were
killed and another was injured in six U.S. air strikes against
al Qaeda and Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria between
July 28 last year and April 29 this year, the U.S. military said
on Thursday.
"We deeply regret the unintentional loss of life and
injuries resulting from our airstrikes and express our
sympathies to those affected," said a statement from U.S.
Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the
Middle East.
The strikes took place against Khorasan Group, an al Qaeda
offshoot in Syria, and Islamic State facilities and vehicles in
Iraq, the military said.
