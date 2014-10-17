WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. fighter aircraft launched six air strikes on Islamic State positions near Kobani, Syria, and its allies hit militant targets in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Friday.

U.S. forces damaged Islamic State fighting positions, vehicles and buildings near Kobani and a strike hit oil collection equipment near Shadadi in a bid to disrupt the militants' ability to operate oil tankers, Central Command said in a statement.

The statement did not say which nations were involved in the strikes in Iraq near Baiji.

