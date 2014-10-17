WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. fighter aircraft
launched six air strikes on Islamic State positions near Kobani,
Syria, and its allies hit militant targets in Iraq, the U.S.
military said on Friday.
U.S. forces damaged Islamic State fighting positions,
vehicles and buildings near Kobani and a strike hit oil
collection equipment near Shadadi in a bid to disrupt the
militants' ability to operate oil tankers, Central Command said
in a statement.
The statement did not say which nations were involved in the
strikes in Iraq near Baiji.
(Reporting by Jim Loney; Editing by Doina Chiacu)