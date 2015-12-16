WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States is targeting the entire oil supply chain used by Islamic State as well as the militant group's financial platforms to choke its revenue flow, efforts it expects to expand soon, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

"We will be continuing to do this work ... intensifying in the weeks to come," Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told reporters at a daily briefing at the White House.

Szubin also said he expected the U.N. Security Council to adopt a related sanctions resolution against Islamic State calling on all countries to "fully criminalize" the financing of terrorism.

