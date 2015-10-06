NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA Italy Oct 6 Russia has told the United States that it is ready to resume military-to-military discussions aimed at keeping aircraft from the former Cold War foes apart as they wage parallel campaigns of air strikes in Syria, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter had earlier on Tuesday called on Moscow to urgently respond to proposed rules for air-to-air conduct over Syria. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Hugh Lawson)