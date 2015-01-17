KIRKUK, Iraq Jan 17 Islamic State freed around
350 members of Iraq's Yazidi minority on Saturday, delivering
them to safety in the country's Kurdish north.
Almost all those released were elderly, disabled, or unwell,
and included several infants with serious illnesses, according
to a Reuters reporter who saw them arrive in the
Kurdish-controlled city of Kirkuk.
Islamic State militants attacked Yazidis in northwest Iraq
last summer, killing or capturing and enslaving thousands of the
minority group.
Those who could fled to the autonomous Kurdistan region,
where many are living in camps along with other religious and
ethnic minorities as well as Sunni Muslims displaced by the
Islamist militants.
One of the freed Yazidis, who was in his 70s, said Islamic
State fighters had ordered them to get into buses on Saturday,
and they feared they were going to be executed.
Instead, they were driven to the Islamic State-controlled
Shirqat area, where they spent the night, and from there to
Hawija at the southwestern entrance of Kirkuk.
Kurdish peshmerga forces drove back Islamic State militants
in northwestern Iraq last month, breaking a long siege of Sinjar
mountain where thousands of Yazidis had been stranded for
months. But many Yazidi villages remain under IS control.
Yazidi beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle
Eastern religions. Islamic State fighters say the Yazidi must
embrace their radical version of Islam or die.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing
by Rosalind Russell)