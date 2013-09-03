By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, Sept 3
DUBAI, Sept 3 Syria's civil war and political
strife in Egypt have thrown up new battlegrounds on the Web and
driven a surge in cyber attacks in the Middle East, according to
a leading Internet security company.
More than half of incidents in the Gulf this year were
so-called "hacktivist" attacks - which account for only a
quarter of cybercrime globally - as politically motivated
programmers sabotaged opposing groups or institutions,
executives from Intel Corp's software security division
McAfee said on Tuesday.
"It's mostly bringing down websites and defacing them with
political messages - there has been a huge increase in cyber
attacks in the Middle East," Christiaan Beek, McAfee director
for incident response forensics in Europe, Middle East and
Africa (EMEA), told Reuters.
He attributed the attacks to the conflict in Syria,
political turmoil in Egypt and the activities of hacking
collective Anonymous.
"It's difficult for people to protest in the street in the
Middle East and so defacing websites and denial of service (DOS)
attacks are a way to protest instead," said Beek.
DOS attacks flood an organisation's website causing it to
crash, but usually do little lasting damage.
The Syrian Electronic Army (SEA), a hacking group loyal to
the government of President Bashar al-Assad, defaced an Internet
recruiting site for the U.S. Marine Corps on Monday and recently
targeted the New York Times website and Twitter, as well other
websites within the Middle East.
Beek described SEA as similar to Anonymous.
"There's a group leading operations, with a support group of
other people that can help," said Beek.
McAfee opened a centre in Dubai on Monday to deal with the
rising threat of Internet sabotage in the region, the most
serious of which are attacks to extract proprietary information
from companies or governments or those that cause lasting damage
to critical infrastructure.
Cyber attacks are mostly focused on Saudi Arabia, the
world's largest oil exporter, Qatar, the top liquefied natural
gas supplier, and Dubai, which is the region's financial,
commercial and aviation hub, said Gert-Jan Schenk, McAfee
president for EMEA.
"It's where the wealth and critical infrastructure is
concentrated," he said.
The "Shamoon" virus last year targeted Saudi Aramco, the
world's largest oil company, damaging about 30,000 computers in
what may have been the most destructive attack against the
private sector.
"Ten years ago, it was all about trying to infect as many
people as possible," added Schenk. "Today we see more and more
attacks being focused on very small groups of people. Sometimes
malware is developed for a specific department in a specific
company."