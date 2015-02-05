OSLO Feb 5 Egypt and Norway urged donors on
Thursday, including Gulf states squeezed by low oil prices, to
keep promises of providing $5.4 billion in aid for the
Palestinians after the devastating war in Gaza last year.
The two nations, who led a donors' conference in Cairo in
October when the cash was pledged, wrote an open letter to
donors and said people in Gaza were suffering with a
slower-than-expected pace of reconstruction.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the two felt it
had become necessary to remind donors who had promised to help
rebuild Gaza that they "should fulfil their obligations in this
regard."
"No one has said to us that they're not committed to what
they have pledged, but also due to oil price and other issues in
the Gulf, there has been a bit of a lingering," Norwegian
Foreign Minister Boerge Brende told a news conference.
The two ministers, after a meeting of the Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation in Oslo, did not single out any nations for
criticism nor say how much of the $5.4 billion pledged had
reached the Palestinians.
Last year, among countries pledging aid, Qatar offered $1
billion, and Kuwait and United Arab Emirates promised $200
million each. The United States pledged $212 million, France 40
million euros ($45 million) and Germany 50 million euros.
"We know that there are houses now being built and
reconstructed but the pace of this is not at a level where we
had foreseen and where we had wished it, so this is very
important," Brende said.
The two ministers said they would follow up with personal
contacts with other countries in coming weeks.
"It's not my role here to have a 'name and shame' list, but
we do have an overview of this and we will specifically follow
up on the countries that have not been able to deliver so far,"
Brende said.
The 50-day war between Israel and Gaza's Islamist Hamas
rulers killed more than 2,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians
while the Israeli death toll was 73, mostly soldiers.
In Gaza, an estimated 18,000 homes and vital infrastructure
were destroyed.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Alister Doyle; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)