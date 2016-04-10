BAGHDAD, April 10 Iraqi government contractors
will be receiving bonds in lieu of cash as a solution to payment
delays caused by the collapse in the nation's oil income, the
central bank said on Sunday.
The bonds can be traded in the local market or cashed at
banks for a discount, the central bank said in an emailed
statement. It didn't indicate a maturity or interest rate.
The bonds can also be used as loan guarantees at face value,
it added, without saying when the securities will be issued.
"The financial crisis cell headed by the prime minister
agreed to the central bank's proposal to issue government bonds
to pay the dues of contractors and suppliers ... hereby
contributing to solving the problem of due payments," it said.
The government is struggling to meet payments as a costly
war on Islamic State insurgents in the north and west drains a
budget that is already strained by lower oil prices.
The Central Bank announced last month its first bond sale to
the public since 2003 in an attempt to plug the budget
deficit.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed.; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli;
Editing by Ros Russell)