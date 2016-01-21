BAGHDAD Jan 21 Iraq plans to sell local bonds to the public for the first time since 2003, with a 5 trillion dinar ($4.24 billion) issue expected this year, the finance minister said on Thursday, as the country seeks to cover a widening budget deficit.

The three-year bonds will carry an interest rate of 10 percent and will be sold to "citizens and employees", Hoshiyar Zebari told a news conference in Baghdad.

Iraq already issues treasury bills to domestic banks and has international bonds outstanding. ($1 = 1,180.0000 Iraqi dinars) (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Gareth Jones)