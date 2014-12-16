DUBAI Dec 16 The Arab energy exporting states
of the Gulf can cope comfortably with sliding oil prices, an
International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday, as a
plunge in regional stock markets showed some local investors
were panicking.
Brent crude oil dropped below $60 a barrel on
Tuesday for the first time since 2009, from around $115 as
recently as June.
If those levels persist next year, the six rich nations of
the Gulf Cooperation Council will face the most dramatic change
in their fortunes since the global economic crisis in 2008. All
except Qatar would run state budget deficits as oil revenues
shrank; Bahrain and Oman would be deep in the red.
Harald Finger, the IMF's head of mission for the United Arab
Emirates, told a financial conference in Dubai that because the
big GCC economies had built up huge fiscal reserves, they would
not have to cut state spending deeply, and could therefore avoid
sharp economic slowdowns.
"Most of the GCC countries have quite significant buffers in
the form of foreign assets in sovereign wealth funds or central
banks, plus most of these countries have a capacity to borrow,
so there is no need now for a very steep and quick reduction of
spending, which would not necessarily be desirable," he said.
But as he spoke, GCC stock markets were tumbling in a rout
which erased about $49 billion of market value on Tuesday alone.
Saudi Arabia's stock market closed 7.3 percent
lower, while Dubai also lost 7.3 percent, bringing its
losses this month to 28 percent. Qatar sank 3.5 percent.
The collapse over recent weeks suggests the impact of low
oil prices on Gulf business and investor sentiment could be
greater than the monetary hit to governments' balance sheets.
"We are in panic mode now, there is no more support and
investors are not rational any more," said Sebastien Henin, head
of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
The slide has been worsened by a lack of regulatory
structure that would allow traders to make money from falling
markets, as well as heavy leveraged share purchases during a
recent rally.
RESERVES
Finger said the UAE might have to tap into its store of
foreign assets to sustain government spending if oil prices
stayed at current levels or went lower.
Abu Dhabi's largest sovereign wealth fund is believed to
have nearly $800 billion of assets, roughly twice the UAE's
entire annual gross domestic product, so it could cover many
years of budget deficits.
UAE economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri told the
conference that the country's fiscal reserves would let it avoid
any significant cuts to development projects in coming years.
Senior economic officials from the two biggest emirates in
the UAE, forecast on Tuesday their economies would stay strong.
Abu Dhabi predicted average growth of 5.5 percent annually
between 2014 and 2018; Dubai forecast rates above 4.5 percent.
So far, international investors appear to agree that the big
Gulf economies can ride out an era of lower oil prices without
facing debt crises or steep reductions in their economic growth.
Bond yields and credit default swap prices in Saudi Arabia,
the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar have not risen sharply, suggesting
little stress on financial systems. In contrast to 2008, moves
in foreign exchange forwards markets do not indicate major
pressure on Gulf countries' currency pegs to the dollar.
However, the stock markets' collapse shows the local retail
investors who dominate equities trade in the Gulf are unnerved
by the speed of oil's decline and worried by the fact that their
governments do not appear to have tried to support oil prices.
Mohamad Lahouel, chief economist at the Dubai Department of
Economic Development, acknowledged that poor sentiment related
to oil prices could slow growth next year.
"Households may anticipate low future oil prices and lower
income and start reducing their spending in 2015," he said in a
presentation to the conference.
After the markets closed, Mansouri issued a statement
intended to reassure stock market investors, saying they should
act rationally and that markets tended eventually to resume
rising after falls.
