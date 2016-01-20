(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Regional oil demand 2004-2014: tmsnrt.rs/20etate
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 20 The Middle East was the fastest
growing region for oil consumption except China over the last
decade as young populations and booming economies simulated a
surge in fuel demand.
The Middle East is not only one of the world's most
important producers and exporters of oil; in recent years it has
become one of the most important and fast-growing consumers.
In an example of the destabilising positive feedback loops
in the oil market, the richer the countries around the Gulf
became, the more their own internal energy consumption surged,
and the more they contributed to oil demand.
Positive feedback from the Middle East's own oil consumption
amplified the oil boom from 2004 to 2014; now it threatens to
make the downturn worse.
Consumption of gasoline, distillates, fuel oil and other
petroleum products across the region grew at a compound average
rate of 3.9 percent per year between 2004 and 2014.
Middle East oil consumption grew almost four times faster
than the world average, according to the BP Statistical Review
of World Energy 2015.
In 2004, the Middle East consumed around 6 million barrels
per day (bpd) of crude and petroleum products, which accounted
for 7 percent of the world total.
By 2014, Middle East consumption had risen nearly 50 percent
to 8.7 million bpd, around 9.5 percent of the world total.
Extra oil consumed in the Middle East (+2.8 million bpd)
accounted for 30 percent of all the growth in worldwide oil
demand (+9.0 million bpd) between 2004 and 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/20etate).
The more oil prices increased, the more revenue poured into
the countries of the region, the faster their economies
expanded, and the more fuel they consumed.
Countries in the Middle East are among the world's highest
per capita energy consumers, thanks to the harsh climate, rising
incomes and subsidies which mean fuel and electricity prices are
cheap.
The population of Saudi Arabia increased from 10 million in
1980 to 28 million in 2010, according to the United Nations
Population Division.
The population of the United Arab Emirates increased from 1
million in 1980 to more than 8 million in 2010 ("World
Population Prospects," United Nations Department of Economic and
Social Affairs, 2015).
Saudi Arabia's gross national income per capita increased
more than tripled from $7,000 in 1990 to $25,000 in 2013 ("World
Development Indicators," World Bank, 2015).
And the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries
grew at a compound average rate of 5.8 percent per year between
2000 and 2012 ("Regional Economic Outlook: Middle East and
Central Asia", IMF, 2015).
At the same, regional gasoline, diesel and electricity rates
have remained tightly controlled and highly subsidised so that
they are among the cheapest in the world.
Countries around the Gulf subsidised fossil fuel consumption
by around $200 billion in 2014, and accounted for 40 percent of
all fossil fuel subsidies worldwide ("Fossil Fuel Subsidies
Database", IEA, 2015).
The result is that Gulf countries consume 40 percent more
energy per capita than their counterparts in Europe and 150
percent more than the world average, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
However, with oil prices falling by more than 70 percent
since June 2014, the Gulf economies are heading for a sharp
slowdown, and possibly a recession.
And as falling oil prices cut government revenues and send
budget balances deep into the red most countries have also been
cutting subsidies and raising energy prices, which will further
restrain demand growth.
Middle East oil consumption is set to grow much more slowly
over the 2015-2019 period than it did between 2010 and 2014.
The regional slowdown complicates the outlook for OPEC,
which is relying on an acceleration in global oil demand to
absorb some of the excess production and create more demand for
its own oil exports.
The slowdown in Middle East oil demand growth means that
OPEC is relying ever-more heavily on continued growth in China,
other emerging markets, and North America to rebalance the
market.
But with global stock markets falling and increasing gloom
about the health of the world economy, the outlook for oil
demand in all those regions is weakening, which is in turn
intensifying downward pressure on prices and the Middle East
producers themselves.
(EDiting by William Hardy)